What's still happening at Arnold Sport Festival 2020

Earlier this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced the Arnold Sports Festival will not include the expo portion due to coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. The New York Times reports more than 90,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

No need to panic though (just keep washing those hands!), the sports will continue and friends, family and fans are invited to watch the competition Mach 5-8 throughout Columbus.

Some events and sports were canceled for necessary precautions:

Armlifting

Armwrestling

Kettlebells

MMA Workshop

Medieval Fighting

Lifestyle Fitness & Yoga

Ultimate Teen Challenge

Spartan Obstacle Course

Pole Fitness

Arnold Pop Culture

Cutler-Shaw Seminar

Celebrity Photo-Ops

Spectators can expect several sports competitions still hosted at the Greater Columbus Convention Center including the Arnold Classic and all IFBB Pro League Events, strongman and woman competitions, weightlifting, CrossFit Endeavor, and more.

Express Live will still host its Amateur MMA event on Friday night and the Party With Pros on Saturday night.

Ohio Expo Center will have its Arnold Kids & Teens EXPO and all associated events, along with gymnastics, cheerleading and more.

Several other venues will still participate in the festival including Walnut Hill Disc Golf Course, New Albany High School, Alum Creek State Park and more.

For a complete list of what’s still happening, the full schedule and ticket information, click here.

Tips and Tricks for Preventing Coronavirus COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a vaccine to prevent coronavirus does not currently exist, but there are ways to stay healthy and avoid the outbreak. Here are the CDC's best tips and advice:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning spray or wipes

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol

As for using a facemask, here is what the CDC recommends: