Weird Music Presents HalloWEIRD Oct. 30

Weird Music, the local music and arts organization that puts on the weekly Weird Wednesday events, is hosting HalloWEIRD Oct. 30 at The Summit. Featuring local bands Conscious Pilot, Fullsend, Higher Education and Grello, HalloWEIRD promises live music, spooky spirits, a costume contest with a $100 cash prize and more. Doors open at 8:30 and tickets are $10.

Conscious Pilot & Strange World

HalloWEIRD also marks the digital release of Columbus-based new-age rock group Conscious Pilot’s first album. Ricky Feria, on lead guitar, and Jake Gust, on bass, provide vocals with Alex Bass, singing backup vocals, on the keys and Chris Freeman on drums. Strange World will be available at the stroke of midnight on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, etc.

A long time coming, the majority of the album was recorded in November 2017 with producer John Neumeier at Feria Media Studio, lead guitarist Ricky Feria’s home studio. Neumeier also produced and played keyboard for a majority of Booty & The Kid’s albums.

Feria finished recording, mixing and editing the album throughout 2018 into early 2019 before finally sending it to get mastered by Grammy nominee Brian Lucey in Los Angeles.

“With my busy schedule of touring and teaching it took me until March 2019 to finish mixing the record,” says Feria. “After that, we sent it to Brian (who) has mastered the Black Keys and Marilyn Manson.”

Strange World is a concept album with many interludes and seamless track transitions. It should be heard from start to finish.

“I wanted to get everything just right," Feria says. "One of the advantages of recording it in- house is that we didn't have to pay for studio time or a producer, allowing us to try all sorts of different options as well as layer a lot of keyboards and guitar lines”

Feria also hinted that fans should stay tuned for an announcement of the physical album and its release show in the near future.

Fullsend

Also taking the stage at HalloWEIRD, Fullsend is a 4-piece psychedelic rock band focused on high energy and live improvisation. The band consists of Austin Harsh on vocals, keyboard and guitar; Jack Loth on guitar; Alex Robinson on bass guitar; and Rami Wadih on drums.

Higher Education

Hailing from College Park, MD, with Danny and Petey Devaney on vocals, guitar and bass; Chris Haddad on lead guitar; and Bradley Wilson on drums, Higher Education is also taking the stage at HalloWEIRD. For nearly a decade now, the group has continued to craft a unique sound that blends psychedelic rock and reggae.

Grello

Grello is made up of Ian Carroll and Dave Freeman, high school friends and former members of SassafraZ, on guitar and drums respectively, Nick Shaver on bass, and Nate Hollman on the organ. Check out this unique mix of talent at HalloWEIRD.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer.