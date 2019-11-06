Walk across Abbey Road with Classic Albums Live

Toronto-based group Classic Albums Live is helping Columbus celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic album Abbey Road. The 12x Platinum-selling album will come to life at the Lincoln Theatre this Thursday night. Classic Albums will perform the album in its entirety, as accurately as any group can: note-for-note and cut-for-cut.

Abbey Road includes universal favorites like Come Together, Here Comes the Sun, and Something, all sure to get the crowd pumped up and singing along. This was The Beatles’ eleventh studio album, released in 1969 from Apple Records as the final recording session with all four of the beloved original bandmembers: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Classic Albums Live was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a composer for boutique cabaret shows, television and film. Now, the Classic Albums Live series brings iconic music in its entirety all across North America. Classic Albums is a critically acclaimed cover expert band sure to do The Beatles justice. The group works hard to recreate every sound of the original albums they cover, sacrificing their artistic liberty to make sure audience members get a genuine experience. After performing Abbey Road, Classic Albums will follow with a “greatest hits” set of the featured artist.

The stage will light up on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25; available for purchase through CAPA’s in-person ticket center, www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939. The Lincoln Theatre is located at 769 E. Long St.

If you can’t make it to the Columbus performance and you don’t mind a short drive, the show is also going to Dayton, on Nov. 8. For more information about Classic Albums Live and its future performances, visit www.classicalbumslive.com.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.