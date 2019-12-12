Voices to be Heard

× Expand Harmony Project

No voice will go unheard as Harmony Project presents The Concert for US. Over a thousand voices are accompanied by the 30-piece Harmony Band and Orchestra for the third year at Nationwide Arena.

Over 10,000 will be in attendance to catch the amazing performance which included guest performers from TransitArts and We Amplify Voices.

The sold-out event reinforces Harmony Project’s goal to forge unconventional partnerships, foster creative collaboration and build a stronger community on social purpose and artistic passion.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Harmony Project is also asking all those in attendance to help in the collection of cold-weather items for Columbus City Schools. Donation bins and volunteers will accept hats, gloves, scarves and coats of all sizes on the plazas as guests are entering.

More about Harmony Project

Founded in 2009, Harmony Project began seeking people who love to sing, regardless of skill, to use their voices for something greater than themselves. The quality of voice is not what is important to the organization, but rather how it’s used.

Founder and director David Brown says “the sound of community, if we all started singing together” was achieved as it began to grow. Thousands of people have participated in Harmony Project whether in a performance or volunteering with a program.

All who wish to partake are able to do so, regardless of their resources so that anyone can use their voice to become a storyteller.

For more information on how you can become involved in Harmony Project, please visit harmonyproject.com.

Be sure to check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.