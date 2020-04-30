CFC host Virtual Fashion Industry Mixer

The 5th Virtual Fashion Industry Mixer is set for TONIGHT! Tune into Instagram Live @fashionweekcolumbus at 5:30 p.m. to participate.

The mixer is meant to be an open, honest conversation about what the fashion industry looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three experts will lead the virtual event: Radio One on-air personality Nia Noelle, executive director of the Columbus Fashion Council Thomas McClure and chief executive of Easton at Steiner + Associations Inc. Jennifer Peterson.

These three fashion moguls know a thing or two about pop and culture. With many businesses struggling under the pressure of shutdowns, many fashion designers have taken a hit financially and creatively.

Make sure to tune in to join in on the conversation.

Columbus Fashion Council’s Designer Spotlight: mrly

A shout out to local artists and fashion designers, The Columbus Fashion Council created a weekly Designer Spotlight. The initiative is meant to support and promote small businesses.

mrly was founded by Kyoto Seki and Trevor Potulski after years in the fashion industry. Their clothes are for children, created with comfort and simple style in mind. The brand is even offering a free printable activity book for kids online now!

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.