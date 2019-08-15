Valley Dale Ballroom to host Woodstock 50

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodstock 50th

Bandstand Productions brings you Woodstock 50, the first concert to be featured as part of The Valley Dale: ROCKS the Ballroom Music Series. Woodstock 50 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the nationally renowned ballroom.

Woodstock 50 will aim to recreate the utopian and ethereal feelings so associated with the famous music festival five decades later. The concert will feature local artists performing songs which originally graced the stage from artists such as Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, The Who and many more.

The event is set to be hosted by former WCOL-FM Rock Jock, Neal Martin. The lineup will showcase Columbus musicians with the Urban Jazz Coalition performing their Sly and the Family Stone tribute on the iconic ballroom stage. Blue Cats will celebrate Carlos Santana with front man Rick Collura. Sticks & Stones are set to perform as Crosby Stills and Nash. The Dale Ballroom also features solo musicians: Chaz Mechenbier as Richie Havens and Donna Mogavaro remembers The Women of Woodstock including Joan Baez, Nicki Jo Baker, Kay Harris and Ms. Mogavaro. The evening is set to close with Theos Loose Hinges paying tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

No Woodstock revival would be complete without vendors selling leather garments, jewelry, handmade soaps and perfumes. Food vendors will also be present for the all-night musical event.

The 50th Woodstock celebration with also feature, for the first time in Valley Dale Ballroom history, an induction into the Valley Dale Ballroom Hall of Fame. The famous Columbus rock group performed from 1964 until 1969. Lynn Wehr and Barry Hayden will be on hand for the induction and festive ceremony.

Both VIP and General Admission tickets are available through Eventbrite or www.valleydaleballroom.com.

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.