Up, up and away! Peter Pan flies into Columbus

Rise above the London skies in good ol’ Cbus and take flight with Peter Pan on his magical journey to the fantastical Neverland. Get enthralled by mermaids, rescue princesses, conspire to fend off pirates, and participate in an epic showdown against the evil Captain Hook!

The Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Peter Pan the musical for the first time in ten years to celebrate its 55th anniversary. With Ohio-native Director David Bahgat at the helm, the show is certain to successfully mark this special occasion.

For those not familiar with the plot, Peter Pan is a classic play dating back to 1904. It recounts the adventures of a puerile boy endowed with flight – Peter Pan. One night, Peter visits three lucky children in London and invites them to his native realm, Neverland. There, Peter and his new friends work together to thwart a band of pirates and their wicked schemes.

Children will enjoy the funny dialogues, dazzling costumes, and action-packed choreography of the play. They will get to fully experience what being a child is about – carefree fun and innocence. Adults may take this opportunity to reminisce their childhood, and reflect on the play’s central theme: the transition from childhood insouciance to adulthood responsibility.

Catch this timeless masterpiece in the historic Southern Theatre this Friday to Sunday, May 17-19. Shows on Friday start at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday plays begin at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The performance runs for 120 minutes and consists of two acts with an intermission.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets by visiting the CCT Ticket Office or calling 614-224-6672. Alternatively, visit the CAPA Ticket Center or call 614-469-0939. Guests can obtain tickets online at www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org.

Craving more than just Peter Pan? Then make sure to take a look at CCT’s membership packages to secure additional perks and savings.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.