Under the prehistoric sea – with awesome puppets!

Want to experience life underwater with the world’s oldest prehistoric creatures?

Mark your calendar for Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure on Sunday, March 31 at the Southern Theater. Starting at 8 p.m., dive deep into the science of paleontology and magic in a unique and beautiful experience.

Discover the oceans creepiest and most beautiful creatures with puppets, actors and sophisticated technology. Perfect for families and young audiences, this is the ideal place to spend your evening.

Ticket Information

Tickets start around $39 and are available for purchase at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online on at www.capa.com/events/detail/erths-prehistoric-aquarium-adventure, or by telephone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

Details and History

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure presents a range of prehistoric deep-sea creatures, including comb jellies, paracyclotosaurus, angler fish, moon jellies and more! Along with these creatures, the show provides a group of talented actors, puppeteers, hosts, directors and sound technicians. Come out and meet some of the world’s most talented and learn about science in a fun way.

For more information about the show, visit prehistoricaquarium.com.

Originally discovered and created in Australia, Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure was established shortly after the creation and success of Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live. Both shows are produced for the sole purpose of making science interesting and fun for children.

Erth Visual & Physical Inc. in Australia and Red Tail Entertainment in North America provide audiences with a fascinating glance into the world’s oldest prehistoric creatures, extinct and possibly still living. Celebrated around North America and the rest of the world, Red Tail Entertainment is known for its expertise producing Broadway musicals, family shows, concerts and internationally acclaimed artists. Its most famous shows include A Night with Janis Joplin and Scooby Doo Live. All shows are produced by world-renown producer and CEO Phillip Drayer.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.