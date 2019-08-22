Treats and vegan eats at 4th Annual Columbus Vegan Festival

The 2019 Columbus Vegan Festival is set to celebrate the Columbus vegan community. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whetstone Community Center Aug. 24.

The festival will feature 20 speakers and presenters, 71 vendors and exhibitors and hopefully will reach over 2,500 visitors this year. The unique event aims to educate on sustainable practices, healthy living and a more socially just way of life.

Vegan workshops will take place throughout the day to enhance the knowledge of vegan-curious visitors. A variety of sessions will cover topics such as nutrition, environmentalism, activism and more. Speakers will aim to transform lives by introducing 100 percent plant-based living.

Along with gaining a greater understanding of vegan living, attendees will be able to visit the vegan marketplace which will allow for like-minded people to share their products and services with the public. Vendors will include a variety of peaceful, socially just, non-violent restaurants, non-profits and businesses.

The event is free to the public and features something for everyone including author signings, kid’s activities and more.

RSVP at www.columbusveganfestival.org.

Vegan Avocado Pesto Pasta - Serves Four

via cozypeachkitchen.com

Ingredients

1 avocado, medium

1 1/2 cups basil, loosely packed

3 cloves garlic

1 cup spinach, frozen

2 tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz pasta, dry

1/2 tsp. black pepper, fresh ground

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup cashews

Add all ingredients to a food processor or high-powered blender: avocado, olive oils, cashews, fresh lemon juice, spinach, basil, salt and pepper.

Blend until smooth.

Add to cooked pasta of choice. Serve warmed or chilled. Enjoy!

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.