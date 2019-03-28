Time to bring Sexy Back | JT @ Nationwide

× Expand Photo from www.justintimberlake.com/music

It’s time to bring Sexy Back, Columbus.

Justin Timberlake returns to Columbus and his latest tour is on fire. Get ready to boogie with pop star JT as he presents his Man of the Woods tour at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena or online at Ticketmaster. If you would like more information about group or premium seating opportunities, please call Grant Jamison at 614-246-7224 or email Group Sales.

If you really want the ultimate fan experience, visit the Justin Timberlake website and check out the VIP packages. There are four packages to choose from, The Stage Bar VIP experience, The GA Party Pit VIP Experience, The Man of the Woods Premium Ticket Bundle, and The Man of the Woods GA Ticket Bundle.

Hurry and buy tickets while supply last.

The Epicness of the Show

The show is being well-received for the amazing effects that take place during Timberlake’s performance. There is a 360-degree, multi-stage experience featuring an extensive winding walkway, simulating a path in the woods. This allows Timberlake and his dancers to get closer to fans on all sides of the stage.

Fans will get to see dance numbers, cutting-edge lasers and 3D projections that will bring to life the set list filled with newer takes on a number of his hit songs. The hit songs include Mirrors, Suit & Tie, My Love, and the Oscar-nominated song from the movie Trolls, Can’t Stop The Feeling.

On the Nationwide Arena website, Billboard Magazine reported, “…whether through mesmerizing experience for his fans on tour – but The Man of the Woods Tour takes that to a whole new level.”

If you aren’t able to attend Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour, check out his other dates in either Indianapolis or Grand Rapids, Michigan. It will be well worth the drive to either location.

Check out this live take of Timberlake's hit song Say Something featuring Chris Stapleton from Man of the Woods.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.