Three days of renovation and remodeling inspiration

Have a home? Rent an apartment? Own a remodeling company? Love HGTV or DIY Network? Even if you answered no to all the questions, the Ohio Home + Remodeling Show - set for this weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center - is sure to get anyone excited.

Running January 11-13, the show features hundreds of experts and renovation products for home improvement and outdoor living.

Clint Harp

Celebrity Speakers

Get excited, because some of your favorite television stars are making an appearance.

Clint Harp, from HGTV’s show Fixer Upper and the upcoming DIY Network series Wood Work, is scheduled to speak on the main stage Friday and Saturday. Known for his dumpster diving and expert carpentry, Clint helps his friends Chip and Joanna Gaines by creating one-of-a-kind pieces for their remodeling projects.

HGTV’S Room by Room creator and co-host, Matt Fox, will also be attending the event to talk about his home improvement experience and emcee special educational presentations. Fox can also be seen hosting the public television series Around the House with Matt and Shari.

Both celebrities, amongst a multitude of guest speakers, will entertain attendees with quick-wit, tips and professional advice.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry – a professional trade association for remodeling, contracting, building and supply chain partners – will be at the event. The association is set to announce the winners of the NARI 2019 National CotY Awards by February 1, 2019.

There are 45 categories of awards that will be given to members who demonstrate outstanding skills and remodeling projects. Each winner will receive recognition and marketing efforts locally and nationally from NARI.

Additional Information and Tickets (It’s so Affordable!)

The show will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on January 11 from noon to 6:00 p.m., January 13. Visit the Ohio Home + Remodeling Show website for more information on exhibitors, speakers, contests and a complete show guide. The best news though, tickets range from $7 to $10. How can you pass this up?

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.