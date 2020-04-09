This service provides meals to the at-risk population

Silver Cuisine is stepping up to make sure senior citizens have access to affordable, healthy meals while staying safe and protected from the virus. With Silver Cuisine, your loved ones don’t have to risk running to the grocery store or relying on fast food delivery for meals.

Sending a meal is easy: choose from its wide menu of meals covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, even snacks and dessert. Then follow the prompts to add the meal to your cart and check out, where you can enter promo codes and an AARP ID number for an added discount. Finally, input the address and when you’d like the meal delivered.

In as quickly as 2 days you or your loved one will receive the meal, completely contact-free. Silver Cuisine is taking extra precautions in its kitchens and deliveries to be certain it’s maintaining the safety of its customers and staff.

Need low sodium or gluten-free meal? This U.S. News & World Report ranked Top Delivery Meal Services for Seniors has you covered with all sorts of specialty diets, including heart-healthy, dairy-free, vegetarian and more. Consult its website for a full list of accommodations.

In addition to meal delivery services, here are some other ways seniors can stay healthy, safe and well-fed during the stay-at-home order.

Grocery stores offering designated seniors-only shopping hours. Click here for an updated and comprehensive list of participating locations.

Meals-on-Wheels are delivering meals to those who qualify. Click here for more information.

Walgreens, Giant Eagle and CVS are offering free home delivery of prescriptions. Click here for more on prescription pickup and delivery.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.