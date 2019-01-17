Join this inclusive MLK Day event, set to make impact

Monday, Jan. 21 marks the 36th year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a Columbus-based center are taking the time to remember King Jr. and the impact he had not only on the black American community but the entire U.S.

On the 21st, join in the MLK Day Open House Celebration by the local Kings Arts Complex. Starting at noon and running until 4 p.m., this free event is dedicated to educating the entire community about the impact, life and legacy of King Jr.

The Kings Arts Complex stresses that this event is perfect for all children, families and friends.

Highlights of the event include keynote speaker City Council President Shannon Hardin, musical and live theatrical performances, art activities and exhibitions, and a discussion on the civil rights movement.

To learn more about this event, click here.

About City Council President Shannon Hardin

According to The City of Columbus, Shannon Hardin is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable young people in Columbus. He is committed to ensuring a spot for everyone in the community and creating meaningful impact.

Hardin serves as the chair of the Rules and Reference Committee “which oversees the approval and placement of legislation on the agenda.” His is also the co-chair of the Columbus My Brother’s Keeper initiative, a group that strives to “bridge opportunity gaps for young people of color and raise the bar for the entire community.”

To learn more about his work and commitment to Columbus, visit www.columbus.gov/hardin.

About The Kings Arts Complex

Located in the Columbus district known as the Cradle of Jazz, the Kings Arts Complex has been a part of the area since the 1920s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places page.

The complex is dedicated to showcasing the heritage of the jazz era by hosting local and nationally recognized musicians. It also features art exhibitions throughout the year, hosts several annual events, and regularly holds music education courses for the community.

To learn more about The Kings Arts Complex, visit their website at www.kingartscomplex.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.