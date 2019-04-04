The Temptations and The Four Tops are in town!

× Expand Chyna Chuan The Temptations

Time to take a trip down memory lane.

Head over to the Palace Theatre on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. to experience an out-of-this-world, one-night-only performance by The Temptations and The Four Tops.

For more than 50 years, The Temptations have been going strong with their popular music and various smash hits, including

The Way You Do the Things You Do

My Girl

Since I Lost My Baby

Get Ready

Ain’t Too Proud to Beg

I Wish It Would Rain

Also, performing is The Four Tops. Since 1954, The Four Tops have been mesmerizing audiences with their vocal power and sweet harmonies. Their familiar hit songs include

Baby I Need Your Loving

Reach Out

I’ll Be There

Standing in the Shadows of Love

Bernadette

I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $38.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

The Temptations

A contemporary American pop group, The Temptations started to make music in Detroit during the early ‘60s. They became famous when Smokey Robinson wrote and produced The Way You Do the Things You Do, which was released in 1964.

The original members of the group were Otis Williams (who is still with the group), Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin.

The Four Tops

Originally called The Four Aims, The Four Tops spent seven years on the road after they recorded their first single in 1956. Their style of music consists of pop, blues, Broadway and mostly four-part harmony jazz. After their first single, they were performing for nearly a decade before their first Motown hit, Baby I Need Your Loving, made them widely popular in 1964.

The original members include Levi Stubbs, Abdul “Duke” Fakir, Renaldo “Obie” Benson and Lawrence Payton. Abdul “Duke” Fakir is still jamming with the group which now consist of Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr., Alexander Morris and Harold “Spike” Bonhart.

× Expand ICM The Four Tops

