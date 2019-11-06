The sun will come out on Saturday when CATCO Kids presents Annie KIDS.

Everyone knows the story of little orphan Annie and her journey from scrubbing floors to living the high life; but there’s a reason this story never gets old – it’s a classic.

Based on the popular comic strip, adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, and a beloved book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie KIDS is set for Nov. 9 and 10 at the Shedd Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now and available here. Showtimes include Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The cast is entirely made of children, allowing the young students to showcase their diverse talents and skills with their peers all while performing for an actual audience. From Miss Hannigan to Mr. Warbucks and FDR, your favorite characters from Annie will light up the stage with classic tunes and fun-filled music.

Hard-Knock Fun Facts

In the 1982 film, Aileen Quinn, who played Annie, used a special comb to scratch her head because the red curly wig was so itchy.

Little Orphan Annie comic strips by Harold Gray ran from 1924 until 2010. The cartoonist didn’t make Annie a damsel in distress, a common literary theme for female characters during that time. The young character would often partake in criminal schemes or political intrigue, resulting in physical danger. Thankfully, Annie was resourceful and showcased to many females that anything is possible.

In the 2014 film, Jay-Z made a cameo. In the opening scene when Annie is running, Jay-Z is a nearby driver, honking a cadence to It’s A Hard Knock Life.

For the 1982 film, around 8000 girls auditioned to play Annie.

In 2010, the comic strip was canceled and left on a cliffhanger with Annie captured by a war criminal. The story was resolved in 2014 when Dick Tracy, another comic strip, continued Warbucks’ search and found her alive and well.

