The Schottenstein Center Hosts the Hysterical Jeff Dunham

As the long and frigid winter nights set in, we could all use a laugh. Luckily, the notorious comedian, Jeff Dunham, and his raunchy companions are coming to Columbus this weekend to lighten things up.

Dunham hits the Buckeye State Jan. 10 at the Schottenstein Center for his international tour, Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Performing since he was a teen, Dunham has been captivating audiences for over 40 years with television specials, guest appearances, animated films and books.

Along with enjoying his unique brand of standup, fans will get to see the skilled ventriloquist at work. Their combined comedy sketches will have you gasping for air. Dunham brings to life a variety of characters such as Bubba J., Achmed the Dead Terrorist, José Jalapeño, Walter and everyone’s fan favorite, Peanut. Each personality is unique with their own borderline-inappropriate gags that fill the stadium with roars of laughter.

Fans can enjoy Dunham and his friends before attending the event through one of his eight Netflix specials, such as Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself or Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster. You can also find snippets of his past shows on his self-titled YouTube channel, which has garnered more than 600 million views.

Tickets are still available online or at the Schottenstein Center’s box office. Make sure to grab a spot soon, or else you’ll be the real dummy.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.