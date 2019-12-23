The phenomenon that started it all

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is back in Columbus this weekend for its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019: Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Based on the triple-platinum album of the same name, Christmas Eve and Other Stories follows a story created by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. The classic line “If You Want To Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” helps to set the story on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Themes such as “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” take listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her father.

The performance features fan-favorites such as “Ornament," “Old City Bar,” "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."

TSO has grown since its first performance of the holiday spectacle 20 years ago, now playing to millions of fans all over the world in nearly two thousand Winter Tour shows. TSO is a multi-generational, holiday tradition and surely not to be missed.

Here for one night only, TSO takes the stage at Nationwide arena Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for both performances and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.