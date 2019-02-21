The Little Mermaid swims into town for special show

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital Nina West as Ursala and Katie Wagner as Ariel

Are you ready to go under the sea? Then head to Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre between Feb. 22-25 for the Pleasure Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital mesmerizing production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

For its 61st annual production, the Pleasure Guild is showcasing this family-friendly and Broadway-quality production. The proceeds benefit the hospice and palliative care programs — only programs of its kind in central Ohio — at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Plus, this year features a local and national celebrity – drag queen Nina West (Andrew Levitt) is taking on the antagonist role of Ursula the seas witch.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now at the CAPA Box Offices, by phone at 614-469-0939 or online to Ticketmaster.

If you are a part of the media, you are invited to attend the dress rehearsal on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Interviews, if desired, can be scheduled with Pleasure Guild representatives and cast members.

Performance Schedule

Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

The Sunday performance is signed for the hearing impaired.

Dan Smith

About The Little Mermaid

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital website say, “Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World.”

To learn more about Nationwide’s production of The Little Mermaid, click here.

About Pleasure Guild

The Pleasure Guild webpage says, “Pleasure Guild, a woman’s auxiliary of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, dates back to 1908. The organization is dedicated to raising funds, more than $200,000 annually, for central Ohio’s only pediatric hospice and palliative care programs. The money Pleasure Guild raises supports crucial services for children facing terminal and life-limiting illness. … Since the organization’s inception, Pleasure Guild has raised more than $4 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.”

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreduenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.