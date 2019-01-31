The Chilly Open at the Columbus Zoo is back!

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography

Embrace the low temperatures this weekend for a good cause. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting their annual Chilly Open on Feb. 2 from noon to 5 p.m.

Founded in 1997, The Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club organizes the Chilly Open to raise money and awareness for children’s charities in central Ohio. As the tradition, the event is hosted by Woody Johnson of 92.3 WCOL.

Something that makes this event unique – the WSRC donates 100 percent of the proceeds to the charities. The event has raised more than $3 million for area children’s charities such as, but not limited to, W.A.R.M, Ubumwe Community Center in Rwanda, Africa, and many more.

Kid Center, Prizes and More!

Bring your kids so they can enjoy the Children’s Open. Held in the Activity Pavilion, take advantage of this free amenity, as your children can play and enjoy educational activities under the supervision of volunteers.

Make sure to pick up a wristband for admission to the Activity Pavilion. The activities are recommended for ages 5 to 12, which includes live animal visits, face painting, a big bounce house, putt-putt, Wii gaming, and not to mention Papa John’s Pizza.

For adults, there will be a silent auction, also inside a heated tent. Items up for bid include sports memorabilia, jewelry, gift certificates and more. If you don’t want to participate in the silent auction, try the raffle or win a promotional giveaway.

And what’s a party without music? Enjoy tunes by the local band The Debits. As the Chilly Open says, “The band believes that giving back to the community is extremely gratifying.” The group will play some original songs and cover songs, perfect for singing and dancing along to.

Ticket Information

Buy tickets for the Chilly Open today for $45. Your ticket will include parking, access to the zoo, a live band, food and drinks, auctions and so much fun.

Click here to learn more about the Chilly Open.