The Central Ohio Symphony Returns

Calling all classical music fans! This weekend, the Central Ohio Symphony welcomes you to their Debut Concert on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gray Chapel on The Ohio Wesleyan campus. The musical geniuses will swoon you with their magnificent rhythms of their 41st concert season.

The debut performance presents Divertimento for Strings by conductor Laureate Christopher Weait, Piano Concerto No. 1 by Peter I. Tchaikovsky and features guest artist Dror Biran performing Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius.

This season is different from previous years with several new artists and never before performed pieces. The Symphony has also listened to audience requests and added many guest favorites to the line-up.

After you enjoy The Debut Concert, you surely won’t want to miss out on the rest of Season 41’s concerts. Future concerts include the Holiday Concert on Dec. 15, a performance on March 1, 2020 and the Season Finale on April 25, 2020.

Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos returns for his 17th year with The Central Ohio Symphony. Bringing a new direction to the symphony since his start, and recognizing that the musicians play for the fans, not because it is their job, but for their genuine love for the music. Morales-Matos is also known for his trombone skills, performing in the US, Europe and Latin America.

Season 41 tickets are available for all performances for $80. Subscribers purchasing tickets for the first time receive half-price in certain sections of the auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online, via telephone, or in person at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware.

More information about season tickets can be located on The Central Ohio Symphony’s website: www.centralohiosymphony.org.

Jess Badinghaus is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.