The 2019 Columbus Greek Festival is BACK!

× Expand Columbus Greek Festival

From Friday to Monday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, you can enjoy the culture, cuisine and choreography of Greece right in the heart of Ohio!

Now in its 47th year, the Columbus Greek Festival is expecting to see 40,000 guests over its four days – Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at various times.

The festival dancers and Hellenic singers are sure to put on memorable performances all weekend long, and if their moves inspire you, you can even take free Learn to Dance Greek lessons!

In between the sights and sounds, stop by Maria’s Pastry Shoppe for some goodies, or snag some Greek coffee at Kafenion. If you’re looking for a meal, there are plenty of vendors offering both gourmet and fast food taking care of every craving from gyros to pastitsio. Finish off your dining experience with a delectable baklava sundae, or take it to the next level with free cooking lessons to bring the magic home! The Aegean Marketplace Deli will have all the ingredients you need to recreate your favorite dishes in your own kitchen.

Experience a little retail therapy at the many jewelry, arts, clothing and book shops. The festival shops offer hand-crafted items from Greece, as well as wood carvings and gifts from Bethlehem.

For those that are interested in Orthodox Christianity, the Greek Festival also offers cathedral tours to learn more about the beautiful building and the Christian faith. There is also a Cathedral bookstore offering religious items and Bibles written in both English and Greek.

The festival is fun and affordable for all ages. Tickets valid for all four days are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and free for children under 12 or military members and their immediate families.

The When and Where

The Greek Festival takes place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 555 N. High St. in Columbus.

Friday, Aug. 30 | 11 a.m.-midnight

11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 31 | 11 a.m.-midnight

11 a.m.-midnight Sunday, Sept. 1 | noon-midnight

noon-midnight Monday, Sept. 2 | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

There are more than 5,000 parking spaces available in the surrounding lots and garages, all within walking distance of the church. For a stress-free parking experience, the festival has partnered with the SpotHero app, a parking reservation service. You can also use the free CBUS Downtown circulator route, a bus route that travels from the Brewery District to the Short North and stops at the grounds about every 15 minutes.