Tap in to a good time at Craft Brew at the Zoo

The Columbus Zoo and Columbus Brewing Company present Craft Brew at the Zoo Friday, Aug. 23 from 6-11 pm. The 21 and over celebration features something for everyone with live music, good eats and lots and lots of beer.

General admission tickets are available for $30 with memberships to the zoo or $35 without a membership. Tickets include two drink vouchers, each good for one beer, access to beer trailers, complimentary soda and water, access to food trucks, admission to the zoo as early as 9 a.m., and attendance to a live musical performance.

Sugar Ray will be headlining the musical performance following The Pretty Filth opening the event at 7:15 p.m. Sugar Ray’s big break came in 1997 with hit song, Fly. Since then the band has been featured on Rolling Stone, the Tonight Show, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and more. Sugar Ray is set to hit the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase at www.columbuszoo.org

Things to know prior to the event

The event is rain or shine and set up in an outdoor festival format. There is limited seating but guests may bring their own lawn chairs to use in designated seating areas. There will be bag checks at the entrance to ensure the safety of patrons and the animals. Zoo hours are 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wheelchairs and strollers are available for rent at the Entry Village in the front of the Zoo. Food trucks will be available. Regular zoo concessions will close at 7 p.m. with the zoo. A cash bar will be available for an additional fee with beer and wine.

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.