Take part and win $ in this local cocktail competition

There’s no hiding it. We’re all pretty bummed we can’t go, sit down and enjoy our favorite bars and bistros in Columbus with friends and family. Lucky for us, Ohio’s very own Toro app is here to save the day or night.

Toro is an app whose purpose is to help Columbus and Cincinnati natives find the perfect bars and happy hours deals in their cities. But with every sit-down restaurant temporarily closed for table service, you’d think the app would take an indefinite hiatus. You couldn’t be further from the truth.

Toro has announced that it will be hosting a statewide cocktail competition. Mixologists north and south will put their skills to the test to create Ohio’s best cocktails. The only catch? It will all occur online.

The competition will take place on Toro’s Instagram page. From April 6-26, cocktail-creators will submit their videos, and Toro will post five every Monday. Toro’s followers will then have a chance to vote for their favorite drink during the week. The cocktail with the most likes at the end of the week wins, and the creator receives a $250 prize.

It’s up to you on how to vote. You can vote on the presentation or what ingredients are in the drink since each cocktail recipe will be posted along with the video. If you’re not submitting a drink, now is the perfect time to learn a new skill. Gather the ingredients around your house and watch the video to learn how to make it.

You could even do this with your friends via video chatting! Platforms like Facetime, Google Hangouts and even Zoom are perfect if there’s a lot of you. Of course, there are so many other ways to socialize while video chatting.

