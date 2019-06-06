Take flight! Still time to catch Finding Neverland

× Expand Jeremy Daniel

Jeremy Daniel

It’s time to go on an adventure – pack your bags, grab a pirate sword and don’t forget the pixie dust.

Take flight to the Ohio Theatre as CAPA presents Finding Neverland, running various times through Sunday, June 9. The performance is perfect for kiddos and those young as heart, as the audience will learn the story of how Peter Pan came to life.

Based on true events, the story follows novelist and playwright J.M. Barrie in early 1900s London, England. After writing an unsuccessful production, Barrie needs to create something perfect for refined adults. While seeking inspiration in Kensington Gardens though, Barrie meets a young family – Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four sons, George, Jack, Peter and Michael. All the boys are rambunctious, expect Peter who is especially mourning from his father’s recent death.

After a series of events, Barrie becomes close with the Davies family – especially Peter who he encourages to write – and finds inspiration in their child-like wonders. But complications also spark. Will anyone take Barrie’s new playwright seriously? What is the relationship between Barrie, a married man, and Sylvia? What is Neverland?

From playful musical numbers to insightful ballads, this performance is an emotional journey (make sure to pack some tissues) that brings out the child in any adult. And as for the young actors who play the Davies boys, incredibly talented and perfectly wistful is the perfect description. Smile ear-to-ear as the four lads take the whole stage for their own ukulele playing, barrel drumming, harmonious singing scene.

One of the best aspects though is seeing the tidbits that inspired the Peter Pan playwright. Through the musical, the audience can witness how Barrie was inspired by reflective light for Tinker Bell, a walking cane for Captain Hook, the Davies children jumping on beds which resulted in the flying aspect of Peter Pan, and so much more.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State Street), or via phone at 614-469-0939. For additional information, click here.

× 1 of 2 Expand Jeremy Daniel × 2 of 2 Expand Jeremy Daniel Prev Next

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.