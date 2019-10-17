Take Courage: Celine Dion is here

Are there any big events around Cbus? Ah, yes, It's All Coming Back To Me Now—this Sunday at the Schottenstein Center, a sea of Celine Dion fans will be singing along with the superstar herself as she performs her greatest hits on the Courage World Tour.

Dion, one of the bestselling female artists of all time and the holder of five Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards and two Academy Awards, hasn't been on a U.S. tour in more than ten years. She began her Courage World Tour this fall, after ending her remarkable 8-year residency in Las Vegas in June. The tour plans to hit more than 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada throughout its duration.

The award-winning artist is heading to Columbus after performances in Canada and Cleveland earlier in the week. She will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Schott this Sunday, and guests can expect to hear her most iconic songs, like "My Heart Will Go On" and "All by Myself." Her past concerts on the Courage Tour have also included some of her songs in French and her rendition of "Beauty and the Beast."

If you couldn't snag tickets in time and you can't stand to miss out on a living legend, she is also performing in Cincinnati on Oct. 24 at the U.S. Bank Arena. Following her stint in the Buckeye State, the tour takes her to other venues across the country.

This is the fourth high profile concert held at the Schottenstein center just this month, following recent performances by Bon Iver, Hugh Jackman, and The Chainsmokers. Dion is sure to bring a different dynamic and a night to remember for the thousands of fans to attend Sunday. For more information on future concerts and events at the Schottenstein, visit www.schottensteincenter.com.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer.