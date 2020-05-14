Support local on Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Even though certain businesses are slowly reopening, the stay at home order is still in place. Help stop the spread while supporting local businesses, great causes and even the film industry.

Watch

Trial by Media hit Netflix May 11 and is currently the No. 5 show in the United States. The true-crime docuseries outlines prolific U.S. trials from the 1980s and onward and discusses how the media possibly impacted verdicts.

Season one features six episodes. Viewers will learn about Scott Amedure, who was murdered by Jonathan Schmitz after they appeared on The Jenny Jones Show episode titled Same Sex Secret Crushes and Amedure confessed his liking for Schmitz; Amadou Diallo, who was unarmed and shot 41 times by four white NYPD officers; and more. The show is provocative, insightful and fascinating even for those not entirely interested in true crime.

Eat

May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Whether you’re baking them from scratch or ordering cookies to go, make sure to enjoy this classic dessert on Friday. Here are some bakeries that provide delivery orders and/or carry-out options.

Read

Family Meal: Recipes from Our Community is no ordinary cookbook. When you purchase this digital collection of easy recipes by famous chefs (including Ina Garten, Bobby Flay and more), all proceeds will benefit the Restaurant Workers’ COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The title features delicious recipes and tidbits including shrimp and chorizo white bean stew, quarantine wine pairings, and chocolate chip olive oil cookies. Grab a mask and head to the store or order those groceries contact-free, because you’ll want to jump into the kitchen right away.