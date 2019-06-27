Stonewall 50th Anniversary and more

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Gay Men's Chorus

Stonewall 50th Anniversary

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the beginning of the LGBTQ civil rights movement.

After years of police targeting gay clubs, the LGBTQ community had grown tired of being targeted and discriminated against. So, when the police decided to raid the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay club, in the early hours of June 28, 1969, patrons and local sympathizers decided enough was enough and took a stand.

Six days of rioting followed, and it is this event that would be later known as the catalyst for the LGBTQ civil rights movement.

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus Concert

In order to honor and remember this historic event as well as to promote acceptance, tolerance and love, the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus (CGMC) will be performing a concert titled Stonewall 50.

During this concert, the CGMC and listeners will relive the riots, music and events that occurred in June of 1969, as well as the events and music of more recent years that have brought the LGBTQ community together to help change the world.

Stonewall 50 will have two showings taking place on Saturday, June 29, at 2 and 8 p.m. at Capital University in Mees Hall.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about CGMC visit www.columbusgaymenschorus.com.

Drag Queen Game Night

Before listening to CGMC, come down to Camelot Cellars this Friday, June 28 from 8-9:30 p.m. to kick off the weekend with prizes, wine, and, of course, Queens.

Hosted by Mikayla Denise, former Miss Ohio Valley Regional Queen and winner of Nina West’s “So You Think You Can Drag” and Valerie Taylor, Miss Gay Ohio 2017, this night promises competitive fun for all to enjoy.

For more information about this event and to see what other events are going on this summer at Camelot Cellars visit www.camelotcellars.com.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.