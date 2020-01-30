Still time to journey into the past with Anastasia

The Romanov Dynasty had gone completely extinct. Or so everyone thought.

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus are keeping the lights hot all weekend at the Ohio Theatre as the new musical, Anastasia, continues.

The production kicked-off on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and will run until Sunday, Feb. 2. The musical is a similar storyline to the 1997 cartoon film, Anastasia, which follows the last surviving child of the Russian royal family and her journey to uncovering her true identity after a head injury.

The stage production host a wide variety of classic hits, including Academy Award-nominated Journey to the Pats, riveting My Petersburg and fan-favorite Once Upon a December. New music by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens is introduced along with a new villain, General Gleb Vagenov.

The production features stunning costumes that glitter delicately on stage, making the royal attire look as if it’s covered in a thin layer of snow. The magical set goes from a dilapidated theatre to a pristine palace in a matter of seconds with large screens.

This Tony Award-nominated production is worth praising. Remaining shows will take place at the Ohio Theater during the following dates and times:

Thursday, Jan. 30 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $31.50. Anastasia is known to sell out shows, so be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. For more information about the musical, check out www.capa.com.

