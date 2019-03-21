Still time to attend OSU 42nd Annual Jazz Festival!

× Expand Picasa Xavier Davis

Jazz can resonate with just about anyone – the styles range, the beats are catchy and when the drums really get going dancing may become second nature.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience the 42nd Annual Jazz Festival, you still have a few days left to enjoy jazz concerts and educational courses.

Hosted by The Ohio State University School of Music, the festival will run until Sunday, March 24. The events feature OSU alums, Ohio-based jazz groups, students and professors, and concludes with a show-stopping performance on Sunday.

For a cherry-on-top of a great week, all performances and clinics are free and open to the public.

Jazz Festival Schedule

Friday, March 22 | 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Weigel Hall 174

Master Class

Guest jazz pianist Xavier Davis presents a master class before the following concert.

Friday, March 22 | 8 p.m. | Weigel Auditorium

Concert

Jazz pianist Xavier Davis joins The Ohio Jaztet: Anthony Stanco, trumpet; Shawn Wallace, saxophone; Kevin Turner, guitar; Andy Woodson, bass; Jim Rupp, drums.

Saturday, March 23 | 8 p.m. | Weigel Auditorium

Headline Concert

The Ohio Show Band joins forces with guest musician Richie Castellano of the Blue Oyster and Band Geek.

John Fedchock

Sunday, March 24 | Noon-5 p.m. | Weigel Hall 174, 177 and Hughes 109

Student and Professional Jazz Clinics

An exciting day of clinics geared towards high school students, college students and music educators. The clinics are free and no registration is required.

The three groups will partake in five different clinics covering a variety of jazz topics such as training, how to improvise over chord changes and tips for music educators. Presenters and special guest include alumnus John Fedchock (trombonist) and Richie Castellano (musician and engineer) will make an appearance.

The Jazz Ensemble

Sunday, March 24 | 6 p.m. | Weigel Auditorium

Closing Concert

The Ohio State University Jazz Ensemble welcomes back alumnus John Fedchock, trombonist, composer and arranger. Alumni Randy Mather, tenor sax; Terry Douds, bass and Jim Rupp, drums will join Fedchock as Kristopher Keith directs the show.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.