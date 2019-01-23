Stay classy and attend this Beethoven Marathon

Lisa Marie Mazzucco Joanna Frankel

Do you like classical music? Even if you’re not a huge fan, you’re probably familiar with and can appreciate music composed by the great Ludwig van Beethoven. Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. as they present Concertmaster Joanna Frankel in the Beethoven Marathon at the Ohio Theatre.

Making her solo debut, Frankel will begin with Beethoven’s spiritual Violin Concerto in D Major and ending with Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) as a dedication to the great composer.

Additional Events for the Show

On Friday at 10 a.m., join the CSO at the Ohio Theatre and see the magic of how the symphony prepares for the opening-night performance. The rehearsal is 2.5-hours and seating is general admission. Admission includes an open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance.

30-minutes prior to the concert, the audience is invited to attend the pre-concert Subject Matter lecture “Legacies of Revolution in Napoleonic Europe” by The Ohio State University Assistant Professor of History Elizabeth Andrews Bond.

After the concert, the audience will have the chance to enjoy a string quartet of CSO musicians.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center via in-person, online at www.columbussymphony.com or by telephone at 800-745-3000. Tickets are on sale starting at $10.

Concertmaster Joanna Frankel

Frankel stepped into the role of concertmaster during the 2017-2018 season. At the young age of three, Frankel started studying the violin with The Suzuki Method, which is a technique created in the mid-20th century by Japanese violinist Schinichi Suzuki.

She continued her studies at the well-known New York City music school Juilliard and received the prestigious William Schuman Prize upon graduation.

She continued her work at Carnegie Hall, where she entered the inaugural class of The Academy, a groundbreaking initiative that trains ambitious young musicians to be 21st century art leaders.

From 2013-2016, Frankel served as first concertmaster of The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Principal String Quartet.

Her violin is a Gaetano Vinaccia violin, which was crafted in Naples in 1819.

About Beethoven and the Featured Music

Beethoven was a German composer and pianist who was a crucial figure in the transition between the Classical and Romantic eras in classical music. Today, he remains one of the most recognized and influential composers.

Although his work is very well-known, not all of the performances were a success. Franz Clement, an Austrian musician from the late 18th century, early 19th century, attempted Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major, but it was unsuccessful.

In 1844, a 12-year-old violinist by the name of Joseph Joachim and the orchestra of the London Philharmonic Society conducted by Felix Mendelssohn made the piece one of the most import works of the violin concerto.

As for Symphony No. 3 (Eroica), it is a large-scale composition that marked the beginning of Beethoven’s creative middle-period, and is one of his most celebrated works.