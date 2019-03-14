St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Dublin

St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin, Ohio is no joke.

The city was named one of the top 10 cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by U.S. Travel. Which basically means we’re not kidding when we say you’d be lucky to celebrate the day at the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The morning is packed with events, so mark your calendar for these festive activities.

Pancake Breakfast

March 16 | 7-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School

150 W. Bridge St.

Start your day off right at the all-you-can-eat pancake buffet at Sells Middle School. Enjoy buttery, delicious flapjacks with green syrup!

Inflation Celebration

March 16 | 7-11 a.m.

Greater’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

The Inflation Celebration is a highly-anticipated event every year, as you get to watch the parade inflatables get ready for their march down the street. Get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes anticipation as the giant inflatables come to life while The Hooligans perform live at 10:15 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16 | 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

Top off your celebration with the grand finale – the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Enjoy marching bands, bagpipers, giant inflatable balloons, leprechauns and of course, lots of green. Click here for parade route and more information.

Fado Pub & Kitchen Party - Dublin's newest Irish pub!

March 16-17 | ticket prices vary

6642 Riverside Drive

Celebrate all weekend long at Fado's two-day block party. Enjoy live music, cocktail stations, Irish dancers, Irish food and more! Click here for a full schedule of its events and to purchase tickets.

Celtic Cocktail Trail

Throughout Dublin

Sample the best of Dublin dining and craft cocktails with an Irish twist by partaking in the Celtic Cocktail Trail. Visit five tail stops and win a commemorative koozie, or go for gold and complete all 14 stops to score a festive t-shirt!

You can pick-up your guidebook at the Dublin Visitor & Information Center at 9 S. High St. in Downtown Dublin or download and print. After collecting the stamps from the participating bartenders, mail or leave your book at the visitors center. You'll receive your prizes via mail within 30 days!

For FAQ's and additional information, visit www.visitdublinohio.com/things-to-do/celtic-cocktail-trail/.

Irish Fairy Door Trail

Historic Dublin

Even though it's a year-round activity, St. Patrick's Day weekend is the perfect time to experience the Irish Fairy Door Trail with the whole family. Grab your passport and follow the newly updated path throughout Historic Dublin to find tiny magical fairy doors. For more information, visit www.visitdublinohio.com/things-to-do/fairy-door-trail/.

Places to continue your St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Grab your best pals and family and go to one of Dublin’s restaurant or pubs to continue the Irish entertainment.

But first, be smart and stay safe all weekend with help from Lyft. The City of Dublin is partnering with Lyft, Central Ohio Safe Ride and Fado Pub & Kitchen to provide $10 off one ride to 450 riders. Additionally, Fado Pub & Kitchen in Easton and Byrnes Irish Pub are both providing customers with $10 off one ride.

To redeem the codes, open the Lyft app, tap your profile image (upper left corner) then promos. Enter the promo code "to ride smart."

Brazenhead

Dublin Village Tavern

Hen Quarter

Fado Pub & Kitchen

RAM Brewery

Winan’s Fine Chocolates and Coffee

Our Cupcakery

Kilwins

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.