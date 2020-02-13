Spend Valentine’s Day with Jazz Star Ariel Pocock

Morgan Crutchfield

Columbus music lovers will discover a new and original voice in jazz during this special Valentine’s Day performance. From tapping into the music of the modern pop masters to re-harmonizing the Great American Songbook, Ariel Pocock is “the real deal, a blazing combination of chops, stunning original artistry, and hidden emotional depth,” according to AXS.com.

The triple threat’s notable performances as a headliner include the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Rochester International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the 2014 Jazz Cruise, the Tokyo Jazz Festival, the Quebec City International Jazz Festival, the Stanford Jazz Workshop and many more.

Her second album, Living in Twilight, was released in 2017 and spent over three weeks at #10 on the JazzWeek radio play charts. The record features Montréal musicians Jim Doxas, Adrian Vedady and Chico Pinheiro, one of the leading figures in the modern Brazilian Jazz scene. Currently based in North Carolina, Pocock is also an adjunct jazz piano professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Pocock’s original compositions and songs draw inspiration from a wide array of sources: Cuban and Brazilian folk music, the Great American Songbook, modern jazz composers such as Chick Corea and Brad Mehldau, and songwriters like Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Paul Simon.

The performance is set for Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the CAPA Box Office, by phone at (614) 469-0939 and at jazzartsgroup.org.

