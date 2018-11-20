'Spamalot' hits the Palace Theatre Nov. 23-25

× Expand Photo courtesy Anita Dloniak & Associates

Based off of the most popular motion picture, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot is described as an “outrageous musical comedy.” The musical tells the renowned fable of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, and their quest for the Holy Grail. However, Monty Python’s Spamalot adds a twist with its show-stopping musical numbers, featuring a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and one legless knight.

Monty Python is not a person, but instead an assembly of British actors and writers, as well as one American. The group performed its famous comedy show, Monty Python’s Flying Circus, on the BBC from 1969 to 1974, with international fame and triumph following.

Monty Python’s Spamalot, directed and choreographed by Sam Viverito, features a book written by Eric Idle. The novel is based on the screenplay of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, produced by Monty Python creators Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. It also includes music and lyrics by Mr. Idle and John Du Prez, a Grammy Award-winning team.

On top of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot also won two additional Tony Awards in 2005. During the musical’s initial run of nearly 1,500 shows, over two million people saw the show as it grossed more than $175 million.

Many critics have boasted about the musical and their love for it. The Boston Globe added “You’ll Laugh-A-Lot! This touring production has everything the Broadway show has!”

You can find a preview of Monty Python’s Spamalot in CityScene Media Group’s past article, A snapshot of central Ohio performing arts in 2018-19, written by Nathan Collins here.

Tickets to see Monty Python’s Spamalot are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. The musical is being held at the Palace Theatre from Nov. 23-25. Show times vary each day; Nov. 23 begins at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 24 has two show times at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 25 begins at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $29.99.

Monty Python’s Spamalot is produced by Phoenix Entertainment. For more information on the musical and its origin, visit www.spamalotontour.com.

