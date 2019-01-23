Sound the Trumpet! ProMusica will blow you away

Paul Mitchell

Do you want to spice up your musical tastes and open your mind to a new, exciting genre? On January 26 and 27, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sound the Trumpet, a program made up entirely of expert trumpeters and performers.

The program features Tine Thing Helseth – a solo trumpeter who is rapidly becoming one of the most popular in the modern area – who joins an evening of impressive ProMusica acts. The curtain opens with two trumpet concertos: Franz Joseph Hayden’s 1796 Trumpet Conerto and James MacMillan’s 2010 Seraph, while the second act features Beethoven’s 1808 Symphony No. 6, a work that captures the natural beauty of Vienna, Austria.

The Sound the Trumpet Show features an evocative program with classically famous musical pieces and more recent, modern contemporary trumpet. The performances are a unique blend of historically loved music along with what trumpet concertos have grown into in today’s modern world.

Event Time and Information

Saturday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. | Worthington United Methodist Church

Sunday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. | Southern Theatre

For ticket information, click HERE.

About Tine Thing Helseth

Helseth was born in Oslo, Norway and began playing the trumpet at the age of seven.

In 2011, she was named Superstar of Tomorrow by BBC Music Magazine and in the same year she signed a contract with EMI Classics.

Helseth has performed with many orchestras, and appeared at musical festivals like the Bergen International Festival, the Kissinger Summer Festival, the Usedomer Music Festival and the 2007 Novel Peace Prize Concert.

While she’s known to be the most up-and-coming trumpet soloist, she has thus far only performed four times in the U.S.

About ProMusica

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra strives to raise the national profile of Columbus through amazing performances and their involvement in community outreach.

ProMusica has won eight ASCAP awards for Adventurous Programming and received honors from the Columbus Jewish Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

The diverse programming attracts audiences everywhere and has been key to building a reputation that brings sold-out performances.

