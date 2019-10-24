Mean Girls the Musical is so fetch

This musical is so fetch.

Based on the hit 2004 film, Broadway in Columbus presents the first national tour of Mean Girls the musical. The show lights up the stage (mostly in shades of pink) until Sunday, Oct. 27 – there are more than enough reasons to catch this hilarious performance.

The show follows the story-line of the movie but with new, original music. Cady Heron, a previously homeschooled 16-year-old girl from Africa, starts a new school in the U.S. and experience quite the culture shock. She quickly aligns with two outcasts, Janis Ian and Damian, who set forth a revenge plan that requires Cady to befriend the mean girls – Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith. The plan eventually goes haywire and A Cautionary Tale is told.

Even if you’re not a fan of the film, the musical is still a must. The show features richer character development thanks to vocal solos performed by the belting female stars, amazing dance routines and a sweet ending slightly different from the movie.

Enjoy songs about questioning self-identity, the thrill of revenge and even sexy Halloween costumes. And you can bet your favorite “It’s October 3rd” and “She doesn’t even go here” lines made the script. The set is also impressive; backdropped in screens, watch the set go from a math classroom to a spring fling in seconds, adding to the quick-paced nature of the show.

Show Times and Tickets

Tickets start at $45 and are available online. If you wait too long, you can’t sit with the other audience members, so buy your tickets now as they’re going fast.

Thursday, Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.