Singing strings: international cellist in Columbus this weekend

Music Director Rossen Milanov and The Columbus Symphony Orchestra welcome cellist Pablo Ferrández this weekend for The Romantic Cello on Friday and Saturday night.

Ferrández will be performing Elgar’s Cello Concerto, the perfect selection to showcase the beauty and intimacy in the voice of the cello. Sir Edward William Elgar’s Cello Concerto was the composer’s final notable work, a contemplative piece still held in great importance among the solo cello repertoire.

28-year-old Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández has already gained plenty of honors so far in his career. Ferrández is a prizewinner of the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, V Paulo International Cello Competition, and was named the ICMA 2016 Young Artist of the Year.

The musician has performed all over the world at festivals and as a soloist with a variety of renowned orchestras and recently became the first Spanish Cellist to be loaned a Stradivarius from the Nippon Music Foundation; the instrument he plays is one of the oldest in the world, dating back to the 17th century.

Alongside Elgar’s Cello Concerto, the program will feature Torres’ Tres Pinturas Velazqueñas, which is a reflection of three of Diego Velazquez’s most famous paintings, and Brahms’s Symphony No. 3, a masterful piece that is still rarely performed.

The performances begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Be sure to get there a little early and attend a short prelude discussion at 7 p.m. with WOSU Classical 101’s Christopher Purdy.

Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at (614) 228-8600. For more information on The Romantic Cello and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, visit www.columbussymphony.com

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.