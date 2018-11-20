Shop Gifts of the Craftsmen for local gifts thru Dec. 23

× Expand Emily Free Wilson Ceramics

The Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s Gifts of the Craftsmen exhibition is now in its third week, and with the holiday season right around the corner, now is a perfect time to visit! The Ohio Craft Museum’s annual holiday sale features unique presents for every person on your gift list.

Discover unique handmade jewelry that will shine year-round or knit scarves and hats to keep you warm during the long winter months here in Ohio. You can also shop handcrafted ornaments and cards, perfect for gift exchanges or inviting friends to your holiday gathering. Make sure the party goes off without a hitch by stocking up on wooden serving bowls and cutting boards. Function and artistic pottery from local and national artists will also be featured, which makes this event fun for window shoppers as well.

Supported by the Ohio Arts Council, Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Foundation, the Ohio Craft Museum presents five major exhibitions each year alongside its permanent collection which rotates regularly. The Craft Research Library is also housed in the museum and offers educational workshops for all ages and levels of craft expertise.

Vising the museum at any point in the year is a treat, but particularly during this season of giving. Celebrate local craftsmen and shop close by at this special holiday experience featuring both seasoned craftsmen and up and coming artists, as it runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23. Holiday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.

Ohio Craft Museum is located in Columbus on West Fifth Avenue between Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights. For more information, visit www.ohiocraft.org.

Plan your trips to next year’s exhibitions as well!

Howard Jones: Re:Worked : Feb. 3-April 2, 2019

