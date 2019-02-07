She's back! Cher returns with her newest tour

Time to put on your dancing shoes and see the one and only Cher. Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the Nationwide Arena, Cher will once again hit the stage for the first time in five years with her HERE WE GO AGAIN tour. Plus, Nile Rodgers – a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award winner – will open the night with the band Chic.

According to Nationwide, residents from the U.S. and Canada who purchase online tickets will be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album Dancing Queen. However, all the albums must be redeemed by May 19.

The HERE WE GO AGAIN tour was inspired by the recent worldwide success for Cher’s role in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Expect to hear Cher perform many of her hit songs along with some of her newer tracks from Dancing Queen. The album is already making great success, especially since Dancing Queen is Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Cher’s HERE WE GO AGAIN tour can be purchased at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena, online at Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.

In order to receive information on group or premium seating opportunities, call Grant Jamieson at 614-246-7224 or you can email group sales at gjamieson@BlueJackets.com.

About HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour

Cher’s domestic and international tour will run through Nov. 1, 2019 – so if you can’t catch the Columbus show, another performance is just a trip away.

Be ready to once again hear the multi-award-winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer for the first time in five years. You can also expect to see the ageless pop star in some of her iconic outfits strut across the stage.

About Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena states on its website, “Nationwide Arena is located on the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and Front Street in downtown Columbus, Nationwide Arena was built on a piece of property that was the site of the historic Ohio State Penitentiary. The support of naming rights partner Nationwide Insurance paved the way for the city to acquire an NHL expansion team. Nationwide Arena opened with back to back SOLD OUT Soul 2 Soul concerts featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Named one of the best arenas in NHL, the facility opened to great fanfare in September of 2000 and has since hosted the NHL All-Star Game, regular season and playoff hockey, NCAA championships, local, regional and national conferences and a multitude of concerts and touring events.”

