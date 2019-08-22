Shawn Mendes to play Nationwide Arena

Photo courtesy of Josiah Van Dien

Shawn Mendes’s self-titled tour is set to hit Columbus on Aug. 27 at Nationwide Arena. The Grammy-Award nominated artist is accompanied by Alessia Cara for the U.S. portion of the tour.

Mendes has taken the pop charts by storm with songs If I Can’t Have You and recent collaboration with Camila Cabello on Señorita, which is number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The tour will feature music from Mendes’s entire discography and will swoon anyone in the audience.

The artist has come a long way in just a few short years. Mendes got his start performing covers on the social media platform, Vine. Three albums and several live musical performances later, the Canadian pop star will be on his world tour for the remainder of 2019 making his way through North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Opening performer, Alessia Cara, is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. A select number of tickets are still available, but will likely sell out fast. For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com

Other Famous Canadian Artists

Shawn Mendes is not the only artist from up north to hit it big in the U.S. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite Canadian artists to make a name for themselves on the charts in the States:

Justin Bieber

Carly Rae Jepsen

Celine Dion

Shania Twain

The Weeknd

Michael Bublé

Nelly Furtado

Drake

Alanis Morisette

Avril Lavigne

Alessia Cara

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.