Shadowbox raises hell once more Nov. 9 & 10

If you’re looking for a weekend event that combines comedy, food and rock ‘n’ roll, then head over to Shadowbox Live for its final weekend of Hellraiser.

This two-hour, hair-raising combination of sketch comedy and rock performances is the perfect way to end the Halloween season and is bound to have you laughing and singing along to familiar songs by Marilyn Manson, Greta Van Fleet, Alice in Chains and more.

The production will take place at Shadowbox Live’s Brewery District venue at 503 S. Front Street, Ste. 260. Showtimes include Friday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 & 10:30 p.m. Friday’s tickets are priced at $30 for adults with a discounted price of $25 for students, seniors and military personnel; Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. tickets are $40 for adults and $35 at the discounted rate; and Saturday’s 10:30 p.m. tickets are $25 for adults and $20 at the discounted rate.

Tickets are pre-paid before the show and can be purchased by calling the Shadowbox Live box office at (614) 416-7625, picking them up at 503 S. Front St. or buying them online at www.shadowboxlive.org.

This Sunday, Nov. 11, Shadowbox Live is also putting on a preview of its upcoming show, Cratchit, at 7 p.m. Cratchit is the Shadowbox Live original story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s overtaxed clerk, Bob Cratchit, from the classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. The musical features popular rock and holiday music and runs from Sunday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 23.

Be sure to also check out Shadowbox Live's longest-running show, Holiday Hoopla, opening this Thursday, Nov. 15 and running through Saturday, Dec. 29. Hailed “the granddaddy of all holiday shows,” Holiday Hoopla will feature all your favorite holiday songs as well as the infamous Santa Babies, which has been a Columbus holiday classic for more than 25 years.

Shadowbox Live’s productions are supported by the Ohio Arts Council, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Art Works and the National Endowment for the Arts.

