Shadowbox pays tribute to The Beatles with new show

Four British boys changed the history of music forever. You can see Shadowbox Live pay homage to rock'n'roll legends, The Beatles, with its performance of Legends from Liverpool.

In only 10 years, the Beatles achieved unheard-of success and left a lasting imprint on popular culture with countless hit songs from “Hey Jude” and “Let it Be” to “Twist and Shout” and “Come Together.” Audiences’ connection to the Fab Four can be difficult to explain, but critics acclaim the group’s work as pushing the boundaries of popular music.

A follow-up to Shadowbox's previous tribute show, Bigger than Jesus, this one of a kind performance tells the stories of the men behind the music and how their personal journeys intersected to create one of the greatest bands of all time.

Shadowbox’s homage to the band attempts to capture some of the culture that fans who lived with Beatlemania remember, but expect the show to bring a new life to the music.

Over 20 original Beatles songs and four from each of the members’ solo work: “My Sweet Lord” by Harrison; “Maybe I’m Amazed” by McCartney; “Imagine” by Lennon; and “Photograph” by Starr, will be featured in this can't miss show.

Legends from Liverpool opens this weekend and will grace the Shadowbox stage from Jan. 30-April 26. Tickets are still available for opening night at shadowboxlive.org.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor.