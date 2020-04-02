Shadowbox Live puts shows online | ONE TONIGHT

The show must go on, and Shadowbox Live is on the front lines figuring out a solution during the quarantine. As a resident ensemble theatre group, Shadowbox Live depends on theatre-goers in order to succeed.

After suspending all in-person shows and events for the foreseeable future, Shadowbox decided to reach their audience virtually.

Today Shadowbox is partnering with the Columbus Science Pub to present Weird Science, its first online show! Weird Science combines stand-up comedy and scientific facts for a hilarious yet informative show lead by Dr. Rob Pyatt. All proceeds from this streamed stand-up support Shadowbox Live and Up Front performers and staff.

The online show starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. Click here for more information.

Keep your eyes peeled for more virtual performances to support the local theatre. It's also accepting donations on its website.

Here are other local theatre groups in Columbus you can support while entertaining everyone at home:

MadLab is posting a new show per week on YouTube for donors to view at their leisure! Today is the last day to view Wall. The next show will be their 2012 production of The Age of the Bees by Tara Palquist. To access the shows, donate here.

Short North Stage has an interactive 2020 Musical Bracket Tournament live on their website! Visit the site every day to vote on your favorites. To participate, click here

Here are some groups that are in the process of exploring at-home entertainment options. Check them out here to support them in the meantime:

Actor’s Theatre of Columbus | www.theactorstheatre.org/support

Available Light Theatre | www.globalgiving.org/projects/coronavirus-relief-fund

CATCO and CATCO Kids | www.catco.org/support

Columbus Civic Theatre | columbuscivic.org/donate.html

Eclipse Theatre | www.eclipsecolumbus.com

Evolution Theatre Company | www.evolutiontheatre.org

Out of the Box Community Theatre | sites.google.com/ootbct.org/outoftheboxcommunitytheatre

