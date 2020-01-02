Shadowbox Live kicks off 2020 with Wild Nights

Shadowbox Live is celebrating 2019 rock 'n' roll with a performance sure to wow.

January 3, Wild Nights will open and run until March 14. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

In one WILD night, Shadowbox Live will feature audience favorites from last year. The best of the best skits and performances will be celebrated, so make your reservations now!

Upcoming Shows

The Legends from Liverpool will celebrate the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo. This tribute to the fab four opens January 30 on select Thursdays and Sundays.

Education Campaign

Shadowbox is introducing the Artistic ASL program in conjunction with Columbus Community and the CCSC American Sign Language Program. Artistic ASL aims to improve accessibility for the deaf community to enjoy the arts through live performances.

This semester-long course teaches students how to engage more physically and emotionally with live performers on stage. You can donate to the program here!

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.