Shadowbox Live presents Musical: The Musical!

× Expand Tommy Feisel Robbie Nane, Summit J. Starr, and Leah Haviland are “Archie,” “Melody,” and “Lucy” in Shadowbox Live’s original production “Musical the Musical.”

Adding comedy to a musical is like adding icing on the cake. Shadowbox Live, Columbus’ very own troupe and the largest resident ensemble theatre in the country, delivers just that with the sardonically titled Musical: The Musical.

For the remainder of summer, Shadowbox Live offers an original that both salutes and pokes fun of the great musicals that we all know and love. Songwriter Kevin Patrick Sweetney says that the musical references My Fair Lady (1956), Chicago (1975), Cats (1981), and Rent (1996).

More than chanting funny lyrics, the sneak peek reveals a generous dose of dancing, over-the-top acting, and general frolicking around in ludicrous costumes. The sheer variety of theatrics in this production promises to satisfy the most finicky of patrons.

Musical: The Musical will run on select Thursdays and Sundays from June 13 to Aug. 18. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays; show times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit www.shadowboxlive.org for information about reserving and purchasing your tickets in advance.

About Shadowbox Live

As the largest ensemble theatre in the U.S., Shadowbox Live needs no introduction for enthusiasts. Newcomers may be interested to know that the local troupe has been rolling out award-winning rockumentaries, dance theater, and sketch comedy/rock ‘n’ roll revues since its foundation in 1988. Every year, the organization’s 60-strong members work together, from the ground up, to deliver over 400 performances and more than 19 different original productions (the bottom-up, performer-operated nature of the shows is what makes the troupe “ensemble theatre”).

Shadowbox Live is celebrating 30 years and CityScene was (and is) happy to raise a glass for its incredible feat. Click the above link to learn more about the company’s history and how they rose to where they are today.

× Expand Tommy Feisel Summit J. Starr and John Boyd are “Melody” and “Cleff” in Shadowbox Live’s original production “Musical the Musical.”

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.