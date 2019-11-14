Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Show Cratchit

× Expand Shadowbox Live

Ebenezer Scrooge is a grump and we all know it. He's cheap, rude, hates Christmas and treats his underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit, terribly! And while, yes, we know the story of how Scrooge becomes a delightful, festive man, what about Cratchit?

Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit, a holiday musical that follows a different character around that fateful Christmas Eve night. If you know Shadowbox, however, you know this won't be just any classic holiday show. With modernized moves and popular rock, this story will most certainly take a turn.

Cratchit will be showing Nov. 17-Dec. 22. Showtimes are Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Buy your tickets here!

Upcoming shows

Holiday Hooplah will be showing Nov. 21-Dec. 28. It's been called the "granddaddy of all holiday shows," and features hilarious sketches, seasonal tunes and a crazy entertaining performance.

TBD: The Improvised Musical! will be playing Nov. 15, 8-9:15 p.m. No, that title is not a typo. TBD is a completely improvised musical, where the audience actually selects the show's name. If you're in the seats, you get to decide. This show features improvisers from all over Central Ohio and is sure to have you laughing through the evening.