Shadowbox Live gets steamy with Hot & Heavy

Life been a bit dry? The performers at Shadowbox Live are inviting you to bed with them on Thursday, July 18 to catch the premiere of Hot & Heavy. The sketch comedy is all rock and roll, and not just the kind that Shadowbox is known for.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 for general admission, but seniors, students and members of the military receive a $5 discount. Want some of the best seats in the house? Purchase the preferred seating tickets, priced at $40 for general admission and $35 for students, seniors and military members, to access Shadowbox’s VIP seating and catch the action up close.

To snag your tickets and learn more about the show, visit http://www.shadowboxlive.org/shows/hot-and-heavy.

Other Shadowbox Live Shows

Musical: The Musical | “Shadowbox Live is turning musicals on their ear with Musical: The Musical, our original satirical spoof, poking fun of all those toe-tapping, finger-snapping, Hamilton-rapping conventions.”

Sundays @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursdays @ 7:30 p.m.

Thunder and Lightning: The Music of Queen and Led Zeppelin | “Two famous bands. Two unlikely partners. Shadowbox Live, in collaboration with ProMusica, pay homage to iconic rock bands Led Zeppelin and Queen with Thunder and Lightning: A Live Musical Tribute Show. Sharing the stage for the first time Shadowbox Live & ProMusica promise to unleash a storm of legendary rock 'n' roll!”

Sundays @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.