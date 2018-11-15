Shadowbox’s annual holiday show back this weekend

× Expand Photo by Buzz Crisafulli

All Columbus natives know about Shadowbox Live and its sketch comedy shows. The black box theater troupe has become a Columbus cornerstone, and fans of comedy, music and the holidays should line up for tickets now, because the minds behind Shadowbox Live are bringing back the annual holiday tradition Holiday Hoopla.

Holiday Hoopla is Shadowbox Live’s annual holiday show, and its longest-running production ever. It mixes sketch comedy with Christmas music. The show also features the eccentric trio the Santa Babies, who have been entertaining Columbus in the show for years.

Many people might think about avoiding Holiday Hoopla thanks to Shadowbox Live’s other suggestive or raunchy performances, but Holiday Hoopla is the opportunity for a younger audience to join – though we still wouldn’t suggest bringing the children. The language for this performance will be more PG-13 than R-rated.

About Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live is a theater company famous for its unique performances and sketch comedy skits. It rose to fame with its sketch comedy and rock and roll shows. Shadowbox Live has been entertaining Columbus for over a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.

Past performances include many original productions such as Circle of Blood and Gallery of Echoes. The company has also expanded its programming to include a movie night, a Musical Series and an open-format venue.

Shadowbox Live also gives back to the Columbus community in many ways, such as through the Summer Rock Arts Bootcamp and the Play Cafe. The Bootcamp is an intensive arts program for young adults who are interested in the performing arts. The Play Cafe teaches children from ages 8 to 13 the basics of improv comedy.

Holiday Hoopla will be running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 29. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and Thursdays. On select Fridays and Saturdays, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at 503 S. Front St. or by visiting www.shadowboxlive.com. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and military.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.