Serious fun at 18th annual A&F Challenge

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will host its 18th Annual A&F Challenge Saturday, Sept. 6 from 5-11 p.m. The camp-like music festival is held at the A&F Home Office in New Albany.

The music festival-meets-fundraiser will have live musical performances from Galantis, MisterWives, Arizona, Greyson Chance, Tae and the Wave, Bummers, The Mighty Troubadours, and Whiskey Business. The event will also feature unlimited food and drink access including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewing.

Get creative and have fun at the DIY apparel booth, glamp lounges, ax throwing section, hot air balloon rides and a special area called Camp Fitch which includes inflatables, a zipline, archery and rock climbing.

General admission tickets are available for $75 for adults and $25 for children 15 and under. Tickets include unlimited access to all activities, food and drinks and an event t-shirt. Ticket proceeds will support SeriousFun Children’s Network.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org.

About SeriousFun Children’s Network and A&F’s Partnership

Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun Children’s Network gives children with serious illnesses and their families the opportunity to take part in a community of 30 camps and programs globally free of charge.

The shared vision and contributions made the Network a leader in the field of specialty medical camps with more than one million life-altering experiences to children and their families.

A&F partnered with SeriousFun beginning in 2016, launching a five-year campaign through 2020 to raise $15 million. The partnership has associates volunteer as camp councilors at 15 camps worldwide.

CEO Fran Horowitz says in a press release, “Our work with SeriousFun is close to my and our associates’ hearts and we are looking forward to continuing our support through this year’s A&F Challenge.”

