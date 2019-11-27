Catch the fever, Saturday Night Fever that is

Short North Stage

It'll be hard not to get out of your seat and bust a move as the Short North Stage opens Saturday Night Fever this weekend at the Garden Theater.

Full of energy, this musical rendition of the iconic 1977 movie that helped launched John Travolta's career will transport you back to the time of disco balls, platform shoes and songs that you just can't help but dance to.

In the original film, Travolta plays Tony Manero, a 19-year-old working-class man from Brooklyn who hates his day job as much as still living at home with his parents. Manero finds pleasure in breaking away on Saturday nights where all he wants to do is dance. After meeting Stephanie Mangano, Manero starts to see the life outside of Brooklyn she has been talking about.

The classic film is one that has ingrained itself in popular culture in music videos, television and more. Musical renditions of the film now take place all over the U.S.

Based on Nik Cohn’s 1975 New York Magazine article “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” and Norman Wexler’s 1977 film, this lively musical captures the history of disco-mania in New York City and being young. The performance features classic disco tracks by the Bee Gees such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than a Woman."

For more information on how you can see Tony, Stephanie and the whole Saturday Night Fever gang Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, visit shortnothstage.org.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.