Saddle up! The World Toughest Rodeo is in town

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nationwide

Time to put on your cowboy boots, grab your rodeo hat and start cheering. CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo is in town at the Nationwide Arena on Feb. 16 and kicks-off at 7:30 p.m.

Come early – with Rodeo ticket in hand – and enjoy the free pre-show that lasts from 6-7 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the cowboys and cowgirls, get autographs, and take photos with their favorite rodeos.

And what’s a rodeo without an after party? Stay put and enjoy a concert by country music singer and songwriter Chris Lane.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena, online through Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. Group or premium seating opportunities are available at 614-246-7224 or gjamieson@bluejackets.com.

Chris Lane

About CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo

While the rides may only last eight seconds, the show includes so much more. The evening will feature three fan-favorite events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding – known as one of the most extreme sports. Fast-paced and thrilling, 12 contestants enter the pen competing for a chance to partake in the final winner-takes-all showdown round.

The Rodeo also includes some of the fastest cowgirls and their animal athletes in the barrel racing. Those familiar with past World Toughest Rodeo shows get excited because the world smallest cowboy is returning – Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey, and his trusty steed (aka a dog) Boogie. (Click here to watch a video of Whiplash and Boogie in action!)

Also making an appearance is the Professional Rodeo Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford. And announcing the entire show is Anthony Lucia, a past Americans Got Talent contestant for his trick roper act.

Click here watch videos, check out additional photos and learn more about the World’s Toughest Rodeo.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.